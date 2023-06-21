Del Valle

PR firm SHORE FIRE MEDIA has promoted OLIVIA DEL VALLE to Sr. Account Executive. DEL VALLE, who is based in the company's NASHVILLE office, rises from Account Executive.

DEL VALLE joined the company in 2018, and has worked closely with artists, creators and personalities, including HANNAH DASHER, bourbon authority FRED MINNICK, venue BROOKLYN BOWL NASHVILLE, NAOMI RAINE and BIG YELLOW DOG MUSIC.

SHORE FIRE VP JACLYN CARTER said, "OLIVIA is an incredibly talented and dynamic professional who has consistently gone above and beyond for her clients and campaigns since she began her career with SHORE FIRE. We are thrilled to recognize her as a leader in numerous campaigns, highlighting her exceptional skills and commitment."

