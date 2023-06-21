Johnnie D

AUDACY has named JOHNNIE D Brand Manager of Urban WHHL (HOT 104.1) and Urban AC WFUN (96.3 THE LOU)/St. LOUIS. Johnnie D was most recently PD of iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop WGCI/CHICAGO until his position was eliminated due to budget cuts in MARCH (NET NEWS 3/21). He was with WGCI for eight years.

JOHNNIE D has worked in major markets like NEW YORK, CHICAGO, WASHINGTON DC, and ATLANTA. He has experience working with radio talent, including CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD, THE FRANK SKI & WANDA MORNING SHOW, THE RYAN CAMERON MORNING SHOW, MISS JONES, DONNIE SIMPSON, ANGIE MARTINEZ, BIG TIGGER, EGYPT SHERROD, and most recently THE WGCI MORNING SHOW with KENDRA G, LEON ROGERS and KYLE SANTILLIAN.

AUDACY ST. LOUIS SVP/Market Manager BECKY DOMYAN said, “JOHNNIE’s experience managing a leading Hip-Hop brand in a major market will enable him to position these two local favorites for consistent success. We’re thrilled to welcome him aboard WHHL and WFUN.”

JOHNNIE D added, “I am super excited to work and grow my career with AUDACY and oversee WHHL and WFUN. In this chapter of my career, I was seeking an opportunity that would lead to career growth and let me be an innovative Brand Manager. The decision was easy, as the leadership team at AUDACY ST. LOUIS believed in my vision and presented me with a clear plan to achieve my career goals. I want to thank the AUDACY leadership team, including REGGIE ROUSE, DAVE RICHARDS, BECKY DOMYAN and STEVE MOORE for giving me this grand opportunity. This is the beginning of the great success story I will build at WHHL and WFUN in ST. LOUIS.”

