Protecting Beaches In The South Bay

BEACHLIFE FESTIVAL recently partnered with KINGS CARE FOUNDATION and a number of other nonprofits focused on the SOUTH BAY community and the protection of beaches and oceans and raised over $150K for the cause.

BEACHLIFE’s annual silent auction, which took place throughout the festival weekend in MAY (NET NEWS 1/6), raised over $50,000 for their partners and causes. The wide array of items ranged from signed guitars and merchandise from their headlining artists to photography and artwork and even a few lavish trips to the CARIBBEAN. In addition to the auction, BEACHLIFE held its first annual philanthropy gala the week of the festival. The event raiseed almost $30,000. Additional funds were raised prior to the event through direct donations from individuals and corporate partners including TITO’S HANDMADE VODKA and CHEVRON.

The festival returns in SEPTEMBER on the waterfront in REDONDO BEACH, and will include performers JACK JOHNSON, BRAD PAISLEY, THE DOOBIE BROTHERS and more (NET NEWS 5/24).

