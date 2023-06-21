July 29th

iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WRFF (ALT 104.5)/PHILADELPHIA has announced PORTUGAL. THE MAN will headline its ALT 104.5’S FISHTOWN FESTIVALT BLOCK PARTY at the FILLMORE PHILADELPHIA in the city’s Fishtown section on SATURDAY, JULY 29th.

The three-venue FESTIVALT kicks off with a series of events and activities free to the public starting with an ALT 104.5 brewery tour stop and live broadcast at OTHER HALF BREWING from 1-2:30p to celebrate the tapping of a new beer collaboration. The festivities continue with free performances from GROUPLOVE and CAFUNE inside BROOKLYN BOWL, adjacent to the FILLMORE. In addition, DAVID KUSHNER and VOILA are set to perform live inside THE FOUNDRY that is within the FILLMORE Philadelphia.

Find additional details and ticket info on ALT 104.5 FESTIVALT at ALT1045Philly.com.

