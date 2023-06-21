Brickman's New Label

Pianist and songwriter JIM BRICKMAN has launched a new label, BRICKHOUSE RECORDS & TAPES, with GREEN HILL PRODUCTIONS, a division of PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC. The new label will be based in CLEVELAND with offices in NASHVILLE and TORONTO, and will be distributed by VIRGIN MUSIC AND LABEL SERVICES for all BRICKMAN releases as well as music by new artists.

BRICKMAN’s accolades include two GRAMMY nominations, the GOSPEL MUSIC ASSOCIATION DOVE AWARD, two SESAC Songwriter of the Year Awards, and a CANADIAN COUNTRY MUSIC AWARD. He joined the ranks of PANDORA’s BILLIONAIRES CLUB, capping 2.4 billion streams and growing. Throughout his career, the pianist and singer-songwriter has released 23 BILLBOARD #1 albums, five #1 songs, and 34 Top 20 radio singles. He also hosts "THE JIM BRICKMAN SHOW" on radio and podcast. His streaming numbers continue to soar to more than 3.5 billion digital streams.

The new label will release three brand new BRICKMAN albums and one EP in 2023, including the just-released BRICKMAN ACROSS AMERICA, upcoming SOOTHE SAILING: BRICKMAN PLAYS YACHT ROCK VOL. 1, A TRIBUTE TO BURT BACHARACH and his first all solo vocal CHRISTMAS album. The label will also announce new artist signings by the end of this year.

BRICKHOUSE RECORDS & TAPES' core team includes industry veterans WENDY LEONARD (operations), COLIN NEILSON (label marketing and digital), BOB HEAZLIT (production) and LYNZEE JOHNSON (social media), all helmed by BRICKMAN.

GREEN HILL PRODUCTIONS GM BLAKE DAVIS said, "I am very excited to see JIM taking this next step after partnering with GREEN HILL on a multitude of projects. He has such a great understanding of what it takes to be successful in today’s ever-changing music landscape, and has an extremely versed team. I am thrilled to see where this new partnership leads with JIM at the helm.”

PRIMARY WAVE CSO DOMINIC PANDISCIA said, "JIM’s partnership with PRIMARY WAVE has generated much opportunity and success. We’re thrilled that he is launching his new label in partnership with GREEN HILL."

BRICKMAN added, “I’ve always believed in advocating for up-and-coming artists and rising talent, giving them a platform to succeed in the business that has been so good to me. This new venture with my amazing partners at GREEN HILL and PRIMARY WAVE gives me that opportunity."

« see more Net News