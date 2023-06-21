Schnitt

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS has announced that JULY 28th will be the last broadcast of TODD SCHNITT's 'THE SCHNITT SHOW." SCHNITT will continue hosting his "MJ MORNING SHOW" on BEASLEY Classic Hits WRBQ (Q104)/TAMPA.

“For over 20 years, I have been working two daily jobs,” said SCHNITT. “The time has come for me to focus my full energies on THE MJ MORNING SHOW… This is bittersweet as it has been a joy and privilege to host THE SCHNITT SHOW and I am forever grateful to our affiliates, sponsors, partners, and most importantly our listeners for supporting the show for so many years.”

“How many people in the history of radio have hosted two-daily, drive time shows, targeting two completely different audiences, and doing it successfully for over two decades? The answer is virtually no one else,” said COMPASS CEO PETER KOSANN. “Kudos to TODD for his work ethic, creativity, ingenuity, and talent. It has been an honor to serve as TODD’s syndication partner all these years and we look forward to working with him on this next chapter.”

“The hallmark of THE SCHNITT SHOW was prioritizing the most impactful stories of the day and delivering it with a sense of urgency and entertaining personality -driven opinion,” said Exec. Producer SUE TRECASSE. “No one delivers theater of the mind, especially in moments of crisis and confusion, better than TODD SCHNITT. I will miss serving as executive producer and thank our listeners and partners for their steadfast support and kindness.”

