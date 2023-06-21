-
Report: 'Keyshawn, JWill And Max' Morning Show On Chopping Block At ESPN Radio
by Perry Michael Simon
-
The NEW YORK POST's ANDREW MARCHAND is reporting that ESPN RADIO is cancelling "KEYSHAWN, JWILL AND MAX," its national morning show with KEYSHAWN JOHNSON, JAY WILLIAMS, and MAX KELLERMAN. The show started in 2020 with JOHNSON and WILLIAMS co-hosting with ZUBIN MEHENTI; KELLERMAN took over MEHENTI's position in 2021.
The report comes as rumors of more layoffs at the sports network are circulating, with high profile and highly-paid talent among those appearing vulnerable.