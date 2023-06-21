Debuts Today

AUDACY’s PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS Sr. Producer JONATHAN MENJIVAR is the host of a new eight-episode podcast on class differences. "CLASSY WITH JONATHAN MENJIVAR" launched with two episodes TODAY (6/21).

MENJIVAR, producer of “PROJECT UNABOM” and “THE CLEARING,” will be joined on the show by guests like "FRESH AIR" host TERRY GROSS, for whom MENJIVAR worked in his first radio job, PULP front man JARVIS COCKER, comics WYATT CENAC and CHRIS GETHARD, and more.

