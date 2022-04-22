-
Strategic Solutions Research Presents Nielsen Audio May '23 Ratings Today
by Charese Frugé
June 25, 2023 at 4:39 PM (PT)
NIELSEN AUDIO MAY '23 PPM Ratings for DAYTON, FT. MYERS-NAPLES, GRAND RAPIDS, METRO FAIRFIELD COUNTY, TUCSON, and TULSA. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).
Coming TUESDAY 6/27, MAY '23 Ratings for ALBUQUERQUE, ALLENTOWN-BETHLEHEM, EL PASO, FRESNO, HONOLULU, KNOXVILLE, and WILKES BARRE-SCRANTON.