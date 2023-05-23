Lewis

“Content needs to make people feel something in order to sustain an active, loyal fan base,” explained LORI LEWIS MEDIA President and MERGE author LORI LEWIS.

“Here’s why:

“When people feel something, they are more likely to comment on or share the content.

“Emotional content evokes stronger reactions, which leads to higher awareness and engagement.

“Social media content that makes someone feel something fosters relatability and community; creating meaningful and memorable experiences in a space that is often a cesspool of lame and meaningless content.

“Everyone wants to feel a part of something – be that something.”

