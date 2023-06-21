Running 4th Of July Weekend

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORK's "LA LLOYD Rock 30 Countdown" is celebrating the 23rd Anniversary of the show heard weekly since JULY 4th, 2000. COMPASS MEDIA is making this 3-hour Anniversary Show available to all rock stations to air on a market-exclusive basis over the 4th of JULY Holiday Weekend, free of network commercials, and re-plays are OK through TUESDAY JULY 4th.

This show will contain special interview segments from METALLICA, SHINEDOWN, DISTURBED, COREY TAYLOR, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, SEVENDUST, GRETA VAN FLEET and more.

To get the show and passcode for download, contact COMPASS MEDIA NETWORK's DOUG INGOLD at dingold@compassmedianetworks.com.

« see more Net News