Watson (Photo; Facebook)

TERI WATSON, a longtime NASHVILLE-based executive at ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL and its fundraising and awareness organization, ALSAC, has been laid off after 27 years. WATSON held several roles in her time there, including Sr. Dir./Radio and Entertainment Marketing. Prior to joining ST. JUDE in 1996, she worked at Country KZLA/LOS ANGELES.

WATSON told ALL ACCESS, "It was definitely a surprise, but I love the ST. JUDE mission and hope all will move forward in the best of ways." Reach her here, or by phone at (615) 495-4776.

