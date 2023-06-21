Brent, Dawn & Ron

CUMULUS MEDIA Sports-Talk WGFX (104.5 THE ZONE)/NASHVILLE has renewed its afternoon show, "3HL," for a multi-year extension with hosts BRENT DOUGHERTY, DAWN DAVENPORT and RON SLAY.

Said CUMULUS NASHVILLE VP/Market Manager and station PD PAUL MASON in a joint statement, "BRENT DOUGHERTY, DAWN DAVENPORT and RON SLAY have proven time and again to be a driving force behind 104.5 THE ZONE’s success, dominating the ratings and capturing the hearts of our listeners. They have an undeniable chemistry — a lightning in a bottle connection that brings our audience together. We are grateful to our clients, who have become our biggest fans, for choosing this remarkable station and these influential personalities to support their local businesses.”

Added DOUGHERTY, "Being able to push the 3HL path long-term and do it with my teammates and friends in the best city with the best listeners in the country is such a blessing. I'm pumped! Let's roll!”

Said DAVENPORT, “It’s not very often you find the chemistry and culture that we are lucky enough to have right now at THE ZONE and on 3HL. We have the best listeners in the country, and I’m so excited our team will be together for the foreseeable future!”

Concluded SLAY, “Love, COMMUNITY, Family, Sports, Entertainment, and never ever having a damn ROOF!!!!”

