Special

The battle over school curricula is the subject of a two-hopur special airing SUNDAY (6/25) at 4p (PT) on iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFI-A/LOS ANGELES. “HE SAID, SHE SAID, THEY SAID…” is produced by STEVE GREGORY and JACOB GONZALEZ with Associate Producer NICK PAGLIOCHINI.

The special will look at the battle over book bans and protests by advocacy groups seeking to keep LGBTQ+ issues and discussions of racism out of schools.

A companion podcast with additional content will be made available immediately after the broadcast.

« see more Net News