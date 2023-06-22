New Format

BOLD GOLD MEDIA GROUP will flip Classic Hits WVOS-A-W223DB-W235AW/LIBERTY, NY to News-Talk on MONDAY (6/26) as "CATSKILLS NEWS/TALK 92.5 & 94.9, THE VOICE OF SULLIVAN AND THE CATSKILLS." Sister Country WDNB-WHNB (THUNDER 102 & 104.5) morning host PAUL CILIBERTO will host 6-9a (ET) weekdays on the new talker, with his replacement on THUNDER to be announced on JULY 5th. The remainder of the lineup will be composed of syndicated shows from FOX NEWS RADIO, PREMIERE NETWORKS, RED APPLE AUDIO NETWORKS, and RAMSEY SOLUTIONS.

GM DAWN CIORIARI said, “Taking a legacy AM radio station, and re-imagining it into an additional radio format in a local market is an exciting expansion of BOLD GOLD’s local broadcast portfolio, and is a testament to an incredible team of local broadcast professionals, a supportive community, and the importance that local radio continues to have to provide local news, talk and information.”

CILIBERTO said, “For close to 18 years CILIBERTO & FRIENDS has become the morning show dedicated to the local community. I’m very excited for the move to CATSKILLS NEWS TALK. This move gives CILIBERTO & FRIENDS the opportunity to expand the focus on the local community with more time dedicated to guests and information. I’m also thrilled for the expansion of the trusted local news product with CATSKILLS news and MIKE SAKELL being even more a part of the show. This new project exemplifies BOLD GOLD MEDIA's commitment to the local community and local radio.”

News Director MIKE SAKELL said, “As both a radio personality and News Director for the past 43 years, a large part associated with the 'Voice of SULLIVAN,' I am honored to be a part of this historic addition to the SULLIVAN COUNTY media landscape. I am also excited for the opportunity to expand on the information services available to the community including local news, interviews and unique features.”

“The launch of CATSKILLS NEWS TALK marks another BOLD move in our NEW YORK market as we expand our programming offerings and bring back the heritage 'Voice of SULLIVAN.' Putting this station together required a lot of well thought out decisions and I’m honored to have had the opportunity to bring it all together.”

