Board Elections

COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO has elected RAITH CAPITAL PARTNERS co-founder NELSON HIOE, CENTER FOR AFRICAN AMERICAN HEALTH CEO DEIDRE JOHNSON, and BONSAI DESIGN owner SARAH SHRADER to its Board of Directors.

“These new members are great additions to our board,” said Board Chair BRAD GREENWALD. “They each bring a wealth of professional and personal experience to CPR, and I’m thrilled to have them contribute to our efforts to realize CPR’s mission.”

Treasurer DIANE REEDER has retired from the board, while RISHI HINGORANEY, ADRIAN MILLER, ROBERT G. MOORE, JAY ROLLS, and ANDRA ZEPPELIN were elected to second terms. GREENWALD remains chair, with MICHELLE SOBEL as Vice Chair, HINGORANEY taking over as Treasurer, and LORI BERGEN as Secretary.

In addition, CPR's Community Advisory Board has added eight new members, WISDOM AMOUZOU, AJA BLACK, STEPHEN BRACKETT, R. ALAN BROOKS, GINA FERNANDEZ GARDNER, BRYAN FLEMING, CAITLIN MURRAY, and RIVER WHARTON. with VANESSA BARCUS elected to a second two-year term and BRYNMORE WILLIAMS retiring. With Chair DENNIS RYERSON's term ended, MARIA GIORDANO has been named Chair.

