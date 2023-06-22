Integration

PODCHASER has announced an integration of its podcast metadata platform into SPRINKLR's customer experience management platform and its SPRINKLR Insights social listening and monitoring suite. The integration allows SPRINKLR customers to access PODCHASER's podcast metadata to identify brand-relevant content on podcasts along with demographic and reach data for ad campaigns. The integration will be available to SPRINKLR Insights customers by the end of JUNE.

“As the medium continues to grow, it’s becoming increasingly important for companies to understand how their brand and products are being discussed on podcasts,” said PODCHASER CEO BRADLEY DAVIS. “Through PODCHASER’s data integration, SPRINKLR customers are gaining unparalleled insight into their podcast presence and its impact.”

“The digital world generates oceans of valuable information. Brands need omnichannel listening strategies to filter signal from noise on an enterprise scale, and transform it into actionable insights that drive better strategies and customer experiences,” said SPRINKLR CTO PAVITAR SINGH. “The integration with PODCHASER provides sprinklr customers the ability to listen to and measure conversations happening on podcasts alongside the 30+ digital platforms already supported by SPRINKLR.”

