Shomby

The Country genre is soaring right now, and COUNTRY’S RADIO COACH owner JOHN SHOMBY says that means it’s time to capitalize on the trend to grow the format.

“If you examine the past year in Country music, you can easily see that the genre is in its best position in over 10 years, maybe longer,” he writes in his latest column for ALL ACCESS. “It has evolved to the point where the appeal is reaching a broader audience, attracting fans who may not have been into this music in the past.”

He continues, “I have access to some national callout research each week for the MONDAY MORNING INTEL publication, and the positive numbers for Country music are the highest I’ve seen. Just the past week, all 50 songs surveyed have a score of 62 or more, and the highest burn score was just above five. Familiarity levels start at 84 and go up!”

So how can the format take advantage of all of this momentum? SHOMBY offers five “areas of attention” for the format to consider staying in step and, possibly, regaining some of the ground it had lost. Find them in his latest column, “Now It’s Our Time,” in ALL ACCESS’ CONSULTANT TIPS section here.

