Honorees (Photo: The Kennedy Center)

The JOHN F. KENNEDY CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS has named its 46th honorees for their lifetime of artistic achievement. The 46th KENNEDY CENTER honorees are singer DIONNE WARWICK, singer BARRY GIBB, actor/recording artist QUEEN LATIFAH, actor BILLY CRYSTAL and soprano RENÉE FLEMING.

The honorees will be celebrated with a gala event at WASHINGTON DC’s KENNEDY CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS on DECEMBER 3. GLORIA ESTEFAN is set to host the event.

See more from THE KENNEDY CENTER here.

« see more Net News