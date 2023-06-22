Bedford (Photo: WCM Nashville)

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM) and SPACE COLONEL PUBLISHING have established a new partnership to identify, develop, and support songwriters on a global scale. Producer, writer, guitarist, and pianist BEAU BEDFORD is their first joint signing.

BEDFORD has worked across genres with a long list of collaborators including ORVILLE PECK, DIPLO, TANNER USREY, ZELLA DAY, and SHANE SMITH & THE SAINTS. He also has a longstanding partnership with PAUL CAUTHEN, producing or co-producing three of the latter's full-length albums. The duo recently collaborated on CAUTHEN’s forthcoming album, and released two singles, “Home Team” and “Wild Man."

SPACE COLONEL MANAGEMENT was founded by ADAM BARNES and J.R. DENSON, along with BEDFORD, who later established the publishing division.

