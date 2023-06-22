-
Michael Sherman Upped to VP/Business Development At Feature.fm
by Perry Michael Simon
June 22, 2023 at 8:23 AM (PT)
Music marketing firm FEATURE.FM has promoted Dir./Business Development MICHAEL SHERMAN to VP/Business Development,
SHERMAN said, “My role as Vice President of Business Development will involve fostering relationships with key industry players, negotiating high-level partnerships, and driving revenue growth through innovative initiatives. Additionally, I will collaborate with other departments to align business development efforts with marketing, product development, and customer success to ensure seamless execution and optimal results.”