Grant

The CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING has issued a two-year, $100,000 grant to the PUBLIC MEDIA JOURNALISTS ASSOCIATION (PMJA) EDITOR CORPS to help the latter implement a sustainability plan while it provides short-term editing help for local public media newsrooms. The EDITOR CORPS launched in APRIL 2020 as a pandemic relief measure with funding from NPR, PRX, CPB, and the KNIGHT FOUNDATION redirected to the program after the PMJA 2020 conference was cancelled.

The sustainability plan will see stations paying for the editing service on a sliding scale, from $25 per hour for small stations and $40 per hour for medium stations to $65 per hour for large stations, with the grant money and other donations making up the difference between the station payments and the editors' pay rate of $85 per hour.

“The PMJA EDITOR CORPS has become a vital resource to public media newsrooms, especially at small and rural stations that provide trusted local news,” said CPB VP/Journalism JOY LIN. “CPB recognizes that public media stations are filling vital community information gaps with increased local news coverage, even as they continue to manage resource constraints. We’re pleased to continue to support this program, which delivers immediate help where it is most urgent and ensures that public media newsrooms have the resources necessary to uphold journalism’s highest editorial standards.”

“PMJA couldn’t be more pleased that CPB has agreed to continue our partnership for the PMJA EDITOR CORPS” said PMJA Exec. Dir. CHRISTINE PAIGE DIERS. “We know that good editing is a critical need for all journalism, and are glad to be able to provide experienced editorial support when it’s most needed. With this new funding, the PMJA EDITOR CORPS will move toward becoming a sustainable service for public media.”

