NASHVILLE-based UNDERSCORE WORKS has added JAMIE ERNST as ﻿Artist Manager and Dir./Marketing, and JORDIN WENTWORTH as Associate Manager. ERNST also brings with her longtime client SISTER HAZEL, who will join the current UNDERSCORE roster, which includes Country artists PRISCILLA BLOCK, DALTON DOVER, WARREN ZEIDERS and LOGAN MIZE.

ERNST comes to UNDERSCORE WORKS from AVERAGE JOES ENTERTAINMENT, where she held various positions over the past 13 years, including day-to-day management responsibilities for COLT FORD, JOSH GRACIN, BRANTLEY GILBERT and others, as well as marketing efforts for the AVERAGE JOES label roster.

WENTWORTH is a NEW YORK native, and prior to UNDERSORE WORKS held positions as an Office Manager for attorney BRUCE PHILLIPS and Project Manager at CLEARBOX RIGHTS, where she primarily worked with the catalog of music publisher MOJO MUSIC AND MEDIA.

UNDERSCORE WORKS Founder CHARLY SALVATORE said, “JAMIE and JORDIN have hit the ground running, providing a great level of service to the UNDERSCORE WORKS roster. As the company’s first employees, they have set the bar high and helped define a team-first culture.”

