Hearing

The HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE's SUBCOMMITTEE ON COURTS, INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY, AND THE INTERNET is heading to NASHVILLE for a field hearing next TUESDAY (6/27) on the impact of the HATCH-GOODLATTE Music Modernization Act since the music royalty bill was enacted in 2018.

"Five Years Later -- The Music Modernization Act" will be held at BELMONT UNIVERSITY's GABHART STUDENT CENTER at 10a (CT), and will include testimony from SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME member DAVID PORTER, the MECHANICAL LICENSING COLLECTIVE's KRIS AHREND, the DIGITAL MEDIA ASSOCIATION's GARRETT LEVIN, BIG MACHINE MUSIC's MICHAEL MOLINAR, and NORTH MUSIC GROUP and UNCHAINED MELODY PUBLISHING's ABBY NORTH.

