Stadiums As Concert Venues

SONY MUSIC MASTERWORKS' artist management and tour production company TERRAPIN STATION ENTERTAINMENT has inked a deal with a partnership of nine MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER clubs for its sports division TERRAPIN STATION SPORTS to develop the teams' grounds for major concerts and live events. The partnership is being led by the COLUMBUS CREW and PHILADELPHIA UNION.

“Thanks to the leadership of the COLUMBUS CREW and PHILADELPHIA UNION MLS clubs, we’re honored and excited to be partnering with nine MLS teams across the country to represent their amazing stadiums for live concerts and events,” said TERRAPIN STATION ENTERTAINMENT EVP/Business Development STEVEN LUNDY. “We see tremendous potential for each of these stadiums to become active live concert venues with premium programming while also being a new category of first-class venues for artists to play to their fans.”

“We have incredible relationships with TIM MCDERMOTT, the PHILADELPHIA UNION and all of the MLS clubs who are part of this new partnership with TERRAPIN STATION SPORTS, and we share a collective vision that will benefit our clubs, our venues and most importantly, our cities and the year-round fan experience,” said COLUMBUS CREW Pres./Business Operations KRISTIN BERNERT. “LOWER.COM FIELD and each of the stadiums in the network are phenomenal destinations for sports and entertainment, and by working together, we have a significant opportunity to increase the number of major events we host while further showcasing our facilities and cities to a global audience.”

“The PHILADELPHIA UNION is proud to launch this initiative alongside the tremendous leadership of COLUMBUS CREW, KRISTIN BERNERT and other MLS clubs. Given their industry reputation and proven track record, TERRAPIN STATION ENTERTAINMENT is the perfect partner to guide us in this endeavor,” said PHILADELPHIA UNION President TIM MCDERMOTT. “MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER boasts some of the most impressive, intimate venues across the country. We look forward to inviting music lovers to SUBARU PARK to enjoy amazing sightlines and fan experience alongside their favorite artist.”

The nine MLS grounds included in the partnership are the COLUMBUS CREW's LOWER.COM FIELD, the PHILADELPHIA UNION's SUBARU PARK in CHESTER, PA, The NEW YORK RED BULLS' RED BULL ARENA in HARRISON, NJ, FC DALLAS' TOYOTA STADIUM in FRISCO, TX, ORLANDO CITY SC's EXPLORIA STADIUM, REAL SALT LAKE's AMERICA FIRST FIELD in SANDY, UT, MINNESOTA UNITED FC's ALLIANZ FIELD in ST. PAUL, HOUSTON DYNAMO FC's SHELL ENERGY STADIUM, and FC CINCINNATI's TQL STADIUM.

