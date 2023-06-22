New Podcast

THE OFFSPRING launch a new podcast, TIME TO RELAX WITH THE OFFSPRING. The video podcast brings friends into their studio to chat music, touring, life and everything in between, hosted by DEXTER and NOODLES from THE OFFSPRING alongside their longtime friend JASON "BLACKBALL" MCLEAN.

NOODLES said, "I’m looking forward to talking to friends about music, and sharing our life experiences in the punk rock scene. I’m also excited to share my expertise on whatever I just read on the internet. It’s a podcast!"

HOLLAND added, "We’ve got some crazy friends!"

The first episode of the podcast features special guest, FLETCHER DRAGGE of PENNYWISE. They share some of their fondest memories together over the past 30 years, punk rock hacks and debauchery. Watch the first episode here or listen wherever you get your podcasts -- SPOTIFY, APPLE MUSIC, iHEART RADIO and AUDIBLE.

