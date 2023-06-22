-
WBBM (B96)/Chicago Shuffles Lineup, Adds Dash To PM Drive
by Charese Frugé
June 22, 2023 at 9:30 AM (PT)
AUDACY Top 40 WBBM (B96)/CHICAGO has announced a new weekday lineup for the station and added DASH (JORDAN ORMAN-WEISS) to PM Drive. The changes take place FRIDAY, JUNE 29th.
DASH joins B96 from HUBBARD's Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX)/CHICAGO, where he has been doing nights for the past three years. He also previously served as a Social Media Manager for SECOND CITY and on-air talent and Producer for HUBBARD AC WSHE (THE NEW 100.3)/CHICAGO.
The new weekday lineup for B96 is as follows:
5:30a – 9a (CT): THE MORNING MESS
9a – 2p (CT): JULIA LEPIDI
2p - 7p (CT): DASH
7p - 11p (CT): BRU