AUDACY Top 40 WBBM (B96)/CHICAGO has announced a new weekday lineup for the station and added DASH (JORDAN ORMAN-WEISS) to PM Drive. The changes take place FRIDAY, JUNE 29th.

DASH joins B96 from HUBBARD's Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX)/CHICAGO, where he has been doing nights for the past three years. He also previously served as a Social Media Manager for SECOND CITY and on-air talent and Producer for HUBBARD AC WSHE (THE NEW 100.3)/CHICAGO.

The new weekday lineup for B96 is as follows:

5:30a – 9a (CT): THE MORNING MESS

9a – 2p (CT): JULIA LEPIDI

2p - 7p (CT): DASH

7p - 11p (CT): BRU





