New Program

Music charity, MUSICARES, has launched a new program focused on providing resources focused on the needs of the hip hop community, HUMANS OF HIP HOP, started in conjunction with VIVID SEATS, has an initial focus on ATLANTA, CHICAGO, DETROIT, LOS ANGELES/COMPTON, NEW YORK, OAKLAND, PHILADELPHIA, and WASHINGTON DC.

RECORDING ACADEMY/Black Music Collective Chair RICO LOVE commented, "Like so many other communities post-pandemic, the hip hop community is in need of support. I've heard my community voice their needs. With MUSICARES and HUMANS OF HIP HOP, I'm excited to work directly with artists and change-makers to get people the services that will really make a difference in their lives."

NEW YORK-based artist advocate SALT-N-PEPA added, "I'm thankful to be part of HUMANS OF HIP HOP and bring a voice to my community. With MUSICARES, we're going to listen to leaders and creators and make sure our people are getting the help they need."

VIVID SEATS CEO STAN CHIA said, "VIVID SEATS is proud to support MUSICARES' work through their new HUMANS OF HIP HOP campaign. We believe in the power of live events and supporting those working behind the music. Since partnering with MUSICARES in 2020, we have proudly sponsored COVID-19 and natural disaster relief efforts to help affected music industry professionals."

MUSICARES Exec. Dir. LAURA SEGURA noted, "MUSICARES is grateful to our sponsors and artist advocates for helping us kick off this program. This work will allow us to zero in on the unique needs of the community and continue our work creating meaningful services driven by leaders and advocates of hip hop."

RECORDING ACADEMY and MUSICARES CEO HARVEY MASON JR. said, "Providing the resources and services needed will ensure the community know their voices are being heard and I look forward to see the impact MUSICARES, sponsors and artist advocates will produce with HUMANS OF HIP HOP."

« see more Net News