Stahl (Photo: WDJO)

MUSTANG MEDIA Oldies WDJO-A-W258CI-W300CI/CINCINNATI afternoon personality JACK "DOCTOR BOOGIE" STAHL has retired after a 53-year run on the mic.

STAHL began his career in 1968 on WSAI-A/CINCINNATI. STAHL also served 25 years as a CINCINNATI police officer but continued to work on air as a weekender while on the police force.

WDJO PD MARTY THOMPSON will move from middays to afternoons, succeeding STAHL. GARY ALLEN moves into THOMPSON's midday slot beginning JUNE 26.

