-
Jack 'Doctor Boogie' Stahl Retires From WDJO-A/Cincinnati
June 23, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
MUSTANG MEDIA Oldies WDJO-A-W258CI-W300CI/CINCINNATI afternoon personality JACK "DOCTOR BOOGIE" STAHL has retired after a 53-year run on the mic.
STAHL began his career in 1968 on WSAI-A/CINCINNATI. STAHL also served 25 years as a CINCINNATI police officer but continued to work on air as a weekender while on the police force.
WDJO PD MARTY THOMPSON will move from middays to afternoons, succeeding STAHL. GARY ALLEN moves into THOMPSON's midday slot beginning JUNE 26.