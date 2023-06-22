Photos: (Colorado West Metro Fire)

Seven people were hospitalized and as many as 90 others were injured after a severe hail storm swept across COLORADO’s RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE on WEDNESDAY night prior to a concert.

The storm hit as LOUIS TOMLINSON was preparing to perform, sending concertgoers fleeing for cover to avoid golf ball-sized hail. The NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE at the time issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area, which delayed the concert. WEST METRO FIRE posted on FACEBOOK “Seven people were transported to area hospitals with cuts and broken bones. 80 to 90 were treated on scene by STADIUM MEDICAL and WEST METRO paramedics.”

TOMLINSON posted on TWITTER, “Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back! Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!”

The hail storm was also responsible for damaging dozens of cars, with may having shattered windshields.

