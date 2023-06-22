Signing On For A Second Season

MCA NASHVILLE's REBA McENTIRE will extend her run as a coach with NBC’S THE VOICE, signing on for Season 25 after debuting as a coach in Season 24 (NET NEWS 5/15). She reclaims her red chair alongside returning coach JOHN LEGEND, and newcomers CHANCE THE RAPPER and WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's DAN + SHAY, who will join the show as the first coaching duo in its history. It will also be the show's first season to have Country artists filling half of the judging panel.

As previously reported, McENTIRE is also set to release her upcoming lifestyle book, NOT THAT FANCY: SIMPLE LESSONS ON LIVING, LOVING, EATING, AND DUSTING OFF YOUR BOOTS, on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10th, and an accompanying album, also titled NOT THAT FANCY, on OCTOBER 6th.

