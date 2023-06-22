SEAN HAYES and ERIC MCCORMACK are hosting a "WILL & GRACE" rewatch podcast, "JUST JACK & WILL," debuting TODAY (6/22). SMARTLESS MEDIA, headed by HAYES with JASON BATEMAN and WILL ARNETT, is producing the series with distribution through WONDERY.

HAYES, despite co-starring on the long-running NBC sitcom, claims to have never actually watched an episode of the show; he and MCCORMACK will analyze each of the series' episodes along with fellow cast members, guest stars, and crew members. DEBRA MESSING will make an appearance on the podcast, as will series creators MAX MUTCHNICK and DAVID KOHAN, director JAMES BURROWS, and others.

