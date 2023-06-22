Lineup Announced

CMT and CITY WINERY NASHVILLE have announced the lineup for their upcoming "Next Women Of Country" (NWOC) showcase. Set for JULY 18th, the night will feature performances in the round from NWOC members spanning the classes of 2020–2023, including GEORGIA WEBSTER (2023), KASEY TYNDALL (2023), MACKENZIE PORTER (2021), MARYNN TAYLOR (2023), MEGAN MORONEY (2023), O.N.E THE DUO (2023), PRISCILLA BLOCK (2021) and TIERA KENNEDY (2020).

Co-hosted by artist LINDSAY ELL (NWOC Class of 2014) and CMT SVP/Music & Talent LESLIE FRAM, the showcase is the third installment of this year's series, part of the 10th year of the NWOC program. Tickets are on sale tomorrow (6/23) at 12p (CT) and are available here.

