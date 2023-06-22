Bond

ALL ACCESS sends get well wishes to NASHVILLE music publisher SHERRY BOND, President and owner of JOHNNY BOND PUBLICATIONS, who has been in the hospital since JUNE 2nd recovering from a stroke. Her son, JEFF WEEDMAN, posted an update on her FACEBOOK page, noting that, "Recovery is expected to take some time as she is currently undergoing rehab in the hospital. We’re limiting visitors at this time as rest is key to her recovery."

Her other son, ROBERT WEEDMAN, added, "If you could keep SHERRY, JEFF, myself, [my wife] BETH and SHERRY’s longtime companion DAN in your prayers and good thoughts we would appreciate it."

Friends can send well wishes via FACEBOOK here. To send a card, email MARTHA MOORE of SO MUCH MOORE MEDIA here to get BOND's address.

