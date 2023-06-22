Kesha (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

KESHA (real name KESHA SEBERT) and her former producer DR. LUKE (real name LUKASZ GOTTWALD) have agreed to settle their long-running legal battle less than a month before it was to go to trial, according to several reports.

The settlement ends a legal fight that began in OCTOBER, 2014, when KESHA alleged she was drugged and sexually assaulted and wanted to end her recording agreement with DR. LUKE, who claimed KESHA’s claims were false and sued her for defamation and breach of contract.

On JUNE 14th, KESHA won a legal battle in the NEW YORK Court of Appeals which allowed her defamation case to move forward (NET NEWS 6/14/23)

KESHA posted on her INSTAGRAM page, “Only GOD knows what happened that night. As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened. I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved.”

DR. LUKE released a statement, saying “While I appreciate KESHA again acknowledging that she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005, I am absolutely certain that nothing happened. I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone. For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years. It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish KESHA well.”

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

