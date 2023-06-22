JxJ

BIGGER PICTURE PUBLISHING have partnered with MANCHESTER, UK-based MATTER MUSIC to sign LEEDS-based songwriting/production team JxJ (JACK and JOE HARVEY).

JxJ artist collaborations to date include the likes of DYLAN CONRIQUE, HENRY MOODIE, BEA AND HER BUSINESS, SAM RYDER, MIKEY FERRARI, CAITY BASER, ELKLE DARLINGTON and SKYLAR.

Commenting on the signing BIGGER PICTURE co-founder NICK GALE (DIGITAL FARM ANIMALS) said, “It’s not often you come across producers as talented as JxJ but these guys can also write lyrics, play every instrument….And there’s two of them!! All of us are incredibly happy to be working with the guys and to team up with one of my closest writing partners RICK BOARDMAN and his amazing team at MATTER. The JxJ guys are already involved in some incredibly exciting music and this is the beginning of something very special!”

Added MATTER MUSIC founder BOARDMAN, “I am very excited to be working with JxJ, who are both exceptionally talented songwriters. Between MATTER MUSIC and BIGGER PICTURE, I feel we have a unique and potent team to break them both in the U.K. and internationally. NICK and I have been long-term collaborators and had great success together, so co-publishing JxJ together feels like a very natural next step”.

JxJ said, “Signing this co-publishing deal is such a special opportunity for us. Getting to create alongside RICK and NICK, whose work we are huge fans of, is incredible and we’re very excited about what’s coming!”

JxJ’s long term manager, VICTORIA BECKS adds, “JOE and JACK are incredible talents and I’m extremely excited for this next chapter for them.The music they’re making is brilliant and their drive, work ethic and passion is unfaltering. Signing to BIGGER PICTURE and MATTER MUSIC feels like the perfect creative home for the guys”

« see more Net News