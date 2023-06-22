Ellen K Announces New Honorees

HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME Chair and WALK of FAMER ELLEN K will reveal the 31 members of the 2024 class to receive stars on a livestream this MONDAY (6/26) at 11a (PT), which can be accessed at www.walkoffame.com.

The WALK OF FAME SELECTION COMMITTEE, which is made up of past WALK OF FAMERS, selected these new honoreesfrom among hundreds of nominations and were ratified by the HOLLYWOOD CHAMBER's Board Of Directors on JUNE 21st

KOST L.A. radio personality ELLEN K will announce the new honorees at a press conference live-streamed from the rooftop of THE ASTER in the heart of HOLLYWOOD.

Said ELLEN K, "The COMMITTEE did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can't wait to see each honoree's reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of HOLLYWOOD's history with the unveiling of their star on the world's most famous walkway!"





