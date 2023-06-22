Taylor Swift (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com)

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KDWB/MINNEAPOLIS PD RICH DAVIS checks in that the station's five-week #TAYDWB verified fan contest is ending today as they blow out more tickets to TAYLOR SWIFT's two local ERAS shows, the first of which is tonight.

Said DAVIS, “This contest has generated more listening than anything I’ve ever done!”

To celebrate, KDWB has transformed fully into TAYDWB all day today and tomorrow! It's now TAYLOR's #1 Hit Music Station featuring nothing but TAYLOR SWIFT songs back to back to back. All imaging, including custom TAYDWB ReelWorld jingles, jock talks, sweepers, stabs, promos to mark SWIFT coming to town.

