MARK GRAY is departing his position as Dir./Southeast Promotion at COLUMBIA NASHVILLE for a new job outside of the industry. GRAY joined the label four years ago, arriving from KENNY CHESNEY's BLUE CHAIR BAY RUM company, where he was Tour Activation Mgr.

He previously was day-to-day Manger for THE ELI YOUNG BAND at TRIPLE 8 MANAGEMENT, Dir./Southwest Promotion for REPUBLIC NASHVILLE from 2011-2014, and Marketing Dir. at iHEARTMEDIA Country WKKT (96.9 THE KAT)/CHARLOTTE, where he spent seven years.

