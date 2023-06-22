Feed The City

CUMULUS MEDIA Country KSCS (NEW COUNTRY 96.3)/DALLAS hosted a series of events, called "HAWKEYE & MICHELLE Feed The City -- Making Meals For People In Need," with TANGO CHARITIES, which created 22,659 meals for the hungry in the area during the month of JUNE

The station's morning show asked listeners to volunteer and provide bread, lunch meat, mustard, chips, tangerines and Ziploc bags to help make meals for DFW food pantries, offering exclusive tickets to the station’s upcoming "Private Show With DAN + SHAY at LEGACY HALL."

All the meals made at the "Feed The City" events were donated to local area food pantries the day they were made. Additional supplies were also donated directly to the food pantries.

Morning co-host MICHELLE RODRIGUEZ said, “When we first started talking about this idea, we never imagined the impact it would have on everyone involved. We got to hear stories that have inspired entire families to get involved with our great partner, TANGO CHARITIES, for years to come. We were blown away by our listeners, an extension of our family. They showed up ready to help out those in need.”

Co-host MARK "HAWKEYE" LOUIS commented, “We've heard multiple stories from teachers about students who purposely flunk at the end of the year so they can get into summer school and be part of the summer school lunch program. It really illustrates the need in our community."

He added, “A huge thank you to DAN + SHAY for signing on to this effort from the beginning. Their involvement was key to the success of this project.”

DAN + SHAY's SHAY MOONEY said, "It's going to be fun and we're going to have a blast. We are excited to be a part of this great cause.”

