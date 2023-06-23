Paul Simon (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

BMG has acquired a substantial stake in PAUL SIMON's music catalog with the purchase of his share of royalty income in SIMON & GARFUNKEL recordings and his neighboring rights income. SIMON & GARFUNKEL are winners of seven GRAMMYS and "The Sound Of Silence", "The Boxer", "Mrs Robinson", and "Bridge Over Troubled Water" were all #1 songs.

BMG/LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK Pres., Repertoire & Marketing THOMAS SCHERER commented, "In any list of the true greats, PAUL SIMON stands as one of the pillars of popular music history. We will play our part to ensure his music continues to be honored and respected."

BMG CEO-designate THOMAS COESFIELD added, "We are delighted to have secured the agreement of PAUL SIMON for BMG to acquire his royalty interests in SIMON & GARFUNKEL recordings and his neighboring rights income. This is a significant transaction. Our ability to secure this deal demonstrates once again that BMG provides the best home for the greatest artists."

No dollar figure was announced by SIMON or BMG. In 2021, SIMON sold his music publishing catalog of his solo work to SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING in a deal believed to be upwards of $250 million.

