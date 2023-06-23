Coming To HUR Voices

The BIG REDD RADIO SHOW, a Christian Hip Hop program, has been picked up by the HOWARD UNIVERSITY RADIO NETWORK and, beginning JULY 2, will air on SIRIUSXM's HUR VOICES.

WHUR HOWARD UNIVERSITY RADIO NETWORK Dir./Multicast VICCI SAUNDERS commented, "HOWARD UNIVERSITY has long been a beacon of excellence in education, culture, and community engagement. We are excited to bring the incredible BIG REDD RADIO SHOW on SIRIUS XM 141 HUR VOICES to continue that tradition of excellence."

Host BIG REDD added, "I’m absolutely elated to join the HOWARD UNIVERSITY RADIO NETWORK and HUR VOICES SIRIUS XM 141. This partnership propels our mission to touch lives, inspire hearts, and spread a message of faith and positivity to people of all walks of life!"

The BIG REDD RADIO SHOW will air SUNDAYS at 3p (ET) and TUESDAYS at 8p (ET).

