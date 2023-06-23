Dr. Dre (Photo: Joe Seer / Shutterstock.com)

DR. DRE has been honored with the inaugural AMERICAN SOCIETY OF COMPOSERS, AUTHORS AND PUBLISHERS' Hip-Hop Icon Award. SNOOP DOGG presented the award to DR. DRE THURSDAY (6/22) at the ASCAP RHYTHM & SOUL MUSIC AWARDS Celebration of 50 Years of Hip-Hop in LOS ANGELES.

ASCAP Chairman Of The Board/Pres. PAUL WILLIAMS noted, "DR. DRE's groundbreaking early work laid a foundation for hip-hop as we know it today. As a champion for some of today's biggest artists and a successful entrepreneur, he changed the culture around hip-hop."

