10 air staff members at iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop WUSL (POWER 99)/PHILADELPHIA filed a petition TUESDAY (6/20) with the NATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS BOARD (NLRB) to be represented by the local PHILADELPHIA SAG-AFTRA union, reports the PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER.

SAG-AFTRA/PHILADELPHIA Exec. Dir. STEVE LESHINSKI told the INQUIRER, “We don’t comment on ongoing organizing, but obviously we are very excited about broadcasters having a voice in the workplace and looking forward to welcoming them to the SAG-AFTRA family."

iHEARTMEDIA will have an opportunity to respond to the petition with the NLRB. If the petition is approved by the NLRB, there will be an election to unionize.

