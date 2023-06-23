Train Time

TRAIN has released a new single “I Know,” featuring TENILLE TOWNES and BRYCE VINE. A lyric video has been posted here.

TRAIN front man (and SIRIUSXM THE PULSE "TRAIN TRACKS" host) PAT MONAHAN said, “So excited to share this new song with you as our official kickoff to summer 2023. Thank you to the incredibly talented TENILLE TOWNES and BRYCE VINE for taking this song to the next level. We can’t wait to sing it live with our fans all summer long.”

TOWNES said, "From the first time I heard this song, it felt like this vessel of joy that made me start dancing in my Tacoma and making up a harmony part to sing along. I’ve been a fan of the music path of TRAIN for a long time, and it’s an honor to be singing on ‘I Know’ with them!”

VINE said, “PAT MONAHAN is a prolific songwriter and feel-good-hitmaker. I’m honored that he asked me to feature on ‘I Know’ alongside TRAIN and TENILLE TOWNES. Summer vibes all around.”



TRAIN's tour will roll into nearly 50 cities this summer, many for the first time in years, including their first visit to ALASKA.

