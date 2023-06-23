Donnelly

MAX MEDIA Sports WVSP-F (PRIORITY AUTO SPORTS RADIO 94.1)/NORFOLK-VIRGINIA BEACH afternoon host TIM DONNELLY is joining CAPITOL BROADCASTING CO. Sports WCMC (99.9 THE FAN)/RALEIGH-DURHAM to host 3-6p (ET) beginning in mid-JULY. DONNELLY, who also fills in on weekends at CBS SPORTS RADIO and will contribute to WRALSPORTSFAN.COM, and producer DENNIS COX will fill the slot left open with the exit of JOE OVIES and JOE GIGLIO in APRIL (NET NEWS 4/27).

“TIM has a very successful track record in radio. His experience as a college athlete gives him a truly unique perspective,” said GM BRIAN GRUBE. “This is a robust market for sports. College rivalries dominate the landscape while local pro teams like the CAROLINA HURRICANES, NC COURAGE and DURHAM BULLS unite fans under one umbrella. TIM’s coverage will give listeners a broad understanding of the sports that intersect here, and his expert analysis will pinpoint what’s at stake for fans, teams, and the TRIANGLE.”

“I am tremendously excited to join the CAPITOL BROADCASTING COMPANY family and the Triangle sports community,” says DONNELLY, who played quarterback for the UNIVERSITY OF DELAWARE before launching his radio career. “My family and I have connections to NORTH CAROLINA and the local sports scene. I am thrilled for the opportunity to do what I love in a community that is such fertile ground for sports fans.”

