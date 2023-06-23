-
Fox News Audio's 'Kennedy Saves The World' Expands To Five Days Per Week
by Perry Michael Simon
June 23, 2023 at 8:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
With the cancellation of her FOX BUSINESS NETWORK television show, LISA "KENNEDY" MONTGOMERY's weekly FOX NEWS AUDIO podcast "KENNEDY SAVES THE WORLD" is expanding to five days a week starting MONDAY (6/26) and will also be available in a video format.
KENNEDY, the former MTV, KROQ, KFI-A, and KYSR/LOS ANGELES, and KQBZ/SEATTLE personality, has been with FOX NEWS since 2012.