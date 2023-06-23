-
Sony Music Names Former BPI CEO Geoff Taylor As EVP/AI
SONY MUSIC has named former BRITISH PHONOGRAPHIC INDUSTRY (BPI) CEO GEOFF TAYLOR as EVP/Artificial Intelligence.
A memo from COO KEVIN KELLEHER to staff said that TAYLOR will report to him and will work closely with the company's Global Digital Business and Business & Legal Affairs divisions. TAYLOR announced last year that he would be leaving BPI after over 15 years; he previously served as General Counsel and EVP at IFPI.