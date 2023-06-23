AM Fans

The latest organization to offer its support for the "AM Radio For Every Vehicle Act" in CONGRESS is the AARP, which sent a letter to two of the bill's HOUSE sponsors, Reps. JOSH GOTTHEIMER (D-NJ) and TOM KEAN, JR. (R-NJ) urging passage of the law.

Reflecting the organization's constituency, the letter, signed by AARP SVP/Government Affairs BILL SWEENEY, said, "Adults age 50 and above represent the largest share of AM radio listeners, but they also represent those most at risk from disaster events. In these situations, AM radio is a critical element of the emergency response system. Older people need all possible channels of communication available to them to ensure their safety."

SWEENEY added, "Older adults are also overrepresented in rural areas where wireless and broadband connections are limited or nonexistent. AM radio connects millions of these older rural residents to their communities through targeted programming, including the latest local news and weather. Importantly, AM radio broadcasts are free and can be easily accessed during emergencies, whether at home or on the road."

« see more Net News