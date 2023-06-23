Trying AI

The UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA COLLEGE OF JOURNALISM AND COMMUNICATIONS will use FUTURI's RadioGPT artificial intelligence technology on its Top 40 WUFT-HD3-W237EJ (GHQ)/GAINESVILLE, FL. On GHQ, the AI service will create a virtual "personality" named "Q" to develop and read news, weather, and event scripts. The school and FUTURI will use the implementation to research and analyze the technology's effectiveness and develop best practices for the radio industry.

“Our ongoing partnership with FUTURI MEDIA is more important than ever with the pace at which AI is becoming a relevant part of the broadcast industry,” said the school's Division of Media Properties' Exec. Dir. RANDY WRIGHT. “Because we operate in both the public and commercial broadcast spaces, we’re able create real-world test scenarios with FUTURI in our media operations and provide students with hands-on experience working with the latest technology and AI applications.”

“Innovation is at the core of everything we do at FUTURI, and we value our long-standing R&D partnership with the innovators at the UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA COLLEGE OF JOURNALISM AND COMMUNICATIONS,” said FUTURI CEO DANIEL ANSTANDIG. “By being early adopters of artificial intelligence, the UFCJC team is providing their students a crucial advantage as they prepare to enter the rapidly evolving media industry.”

